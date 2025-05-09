Bengals Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve signed 12 undrafted free agents to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp along with Dickinson College DT Dante Barnett, who is their international pathway player.

The full list includes:

Thorne, 23, started his college career at Michigan State before transferring to Auburn in 2023.

He redshirted for the Spartans before playing three seasons with the team, he then played two more seasons for the Tigers.

During his six-year college career, Thorne appeared in 53 games and made 48 starts. He threw for 10,961 yards, completing 61.4 percent of his passes to go along with 86 touchdowns and 43 interceptions. He also rushed 413 times for 1,068 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Gregory, 24, hails from Memphis, Tennessee, and attended IMG Academy during high school.

He initially redshirted as a freshman in 2019 before appearing in only nine games due to the pandemic-shortened season.

During his six years at Arkansas, Gregory appeared in 61 games and made 44 starts. He recorded 135 tackles, nine and a half sacks, four pass defenses, and one interception.