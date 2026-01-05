Bengals Sign 19 Players To Futures Deals Including QB Sean Clifford

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday that they’ve officially signed 15 players to futures contracts for the 2026 season.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Clifford, 27, was a four-year starter for Penn State, earning honorable mention All-Big 10 in three seasons. The Packers selected him with the No. 149 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.

He was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, but was brought back to the team’s practice squad. He bounced on and off the unit before being cut this past August.

He later signed on to the Bengals’ practice squad in September.

In 2023, Clifford appeared in two games but did not complete a pass.

During his five-year college career, Clifford appeared in 51 games and made 46 starts for Penn State. He completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions, adding 388 carries for 1,073 yards and 15 more touchdowns.