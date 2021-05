Bengals Sign 6 Undrafted Free Agents

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve signed six undrafted free agents to contracts.

We've signed six college free agents: -P Drue Chrisman

-LB Darius Hodge

-WR Riley Lees.

-CB Antonio Phillips

-TE Pro Wells

-HB Pooka Williams, Jr — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 14, 2021

Williams, 21, was a three-year starter at Kansas, First Team All-Big 12 in 2019, and opted out after four games in 2020.

In his three years at Kansas, Williams had 415 attempts for 2382 rushing yards (5.7 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. He also had 66 catches for 534 receiving yards (8.1 YPR) and 4 touchdowns.