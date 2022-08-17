Bengals Sign CB Javaris Davis, Waive CB Bookie Radley-Hiles

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they have signed CB Javaris Davis and waived CB Bookie Radley-Hiles in a corresponding roster move.

We have signed free agent CB Javaris Davis and waived CB Bookie Radley-Hiles. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 17, 2022

Davis, 25, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Auburn but was waived and quickly claimed by the Dolphins. He bounced on and off Miami’s practice squad for the last two years and was cut loose earlier this offseason in June.

In 2021, Davis appeared in one game for the Dolphins and recorded two tackles and one pass defense.