Bengals Sign First-Round S Daxton Hill

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed first-round S Daxton Hill to a four-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport.
He’s actually the first Bengals rookie to sign their contract.
|Daxton Hill
|S
|Signed
|2
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|3
|Zachary Carter
|DT
|4
|Cordell Volson
|OT
|5
|Tycen Anderson
|S
|7
|Jeffrey Gunter
|DE
Hill, 21, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. The Bengals used the No. 31 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,667,014 contract that includes a $5,665,101. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his three-year college career, Hill appeared in 33 games and made 23 starts, recording 151 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four interceptions, and 20 pass defenses.
