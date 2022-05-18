Bengals Sign First-Round S Daxton Hill

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed first-round S Daxton Hill to a four-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

He’s actually the first Bengals rookie to sign their contract.

Daxton Hill S Signed 2 Cam Taylor-Britt CB 3 Zachary Carter DT 4 Cordell Volson OT 5 Tycen Anderson S 7 Jeffrey Gunter DE

Hill, 21, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. The Bengals used the No. 31 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,667,014 contract that includes a $5,665,101. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Hill appeared in 33 games and made 23 starts, recording 151 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four interceptions, and 20 pass defenses.