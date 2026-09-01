Bengals Sign Five To Complete 2026 Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they signed QB Josh Johnson, TE Tanner Hudson, DE Garmon Randolph, CB Trikweze Bridges and OT Blake Freeland to round out their practice squad.

We have signed five players to the practice squad. 🔗: https://t.co/F921iOJozC pic.twitter.com/EgdnmV6fBy — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 1, 2026

Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes:

RB Kentrel Bullock QB Sean Clifford DT Howard Cross DE Isaiah Foskey LB Joe Giles-Harris LB Shaka Heyward DB Bralyn Lux RB Kendall Milton WR Jordan Moore WR Noah Thomas DB Russ Yeast QB Josh Johnson OT Blake Freeland TE Tanner Hudson DE Garmon Randolph CB Trikweze Bridges

Hudson, 31, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2018. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad.

Tampa Bay re-signed Hudson as an exclusive rights free agent following the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was waived coming out of the 2021 preseason, however.

From there, the 49ers claimed Hudson where he spent time between the team’s active roster and practice squad. San Francisco wound up signing him to a future contract but released him and he later caught on with the Giants for the 2022 season.

Hudson signed with Cincinnati’s practice squad at the end of the 2022 season and re-signed to a futures deal. He spent the 2023 season on the practice squad but was signed to the active roster in November and re-signed on a one-year deal for 2024, 2025 and 2026.

In 2025, Hudson appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and caught 19 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson, 39, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams, including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Ravens and Broncos.

Johnson joined the Ravens in 2023 and re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2024 season. He caught on with the Commanders ahead of the 2025 season, then signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in 2026.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in five games for the Commanders and completed 63 percent of his passes for 372 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He led the team to a 1-1 record in his two starts for Washington.