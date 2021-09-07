Bengals Sign QB Jake Browning To Practice Squad

The Bengals announced they have signed QB Jake Browning to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, Cincinnati released P Drue Chrisman.

Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes:

LB Joe Bachie DB Tony Brown DB Trayvon Henderson LB Keandre Jones TE Thaddeus Moss RB Jacques Patrick TE Mason Schreck DE Noah Spence G Keaton Sutherland WR Trent Taylor RB Pooka Williams RB Trayveon Williams NT Renell Wren WR Trenton Irwin DT Mike Daniels QB Jake Browning

Browning, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Browning signed a futures deal with Minnesota for the 2020 season. He was again waived coming out of camp and spent the year on the practice squad before signing a futures deal for 2021.

Minnesota waived Browning coming out of the preseason last week.

Browning played four years at Washington, completing 958 of 1484 passing attempts (64.6 completion percentage) for 12,296 yards, 94 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.