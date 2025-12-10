Bengals Sign WR Xavier Johnson To Practice Squad

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed WR Xavier Johnson to the practice squad.

We have signed WR Xavier Johnson to the practice squad. 🔗: https://t.co/P6bAYDg4SS pic.twitter.com/UhXYbYzySE — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 10, 2025

Cincinnati’s practice squad now includes:

RB Gary Brightwell OT Andrew Coker G Jaxson Kirkland (Injured) CB Bralyn Lux C Seth McLaughlin RB Kendall Milton WR Jordan Moore T Javon Foster DB Russ Yeast WR Kendric Pryor DT Howard Cross LB Liam Anderson LB Antwaun Powell-Ryalnd QB Sean Clifford DB Jalen Kimber WR Xavier Johnson

Johnson, 26, was a three-star recruit who committed to Ohio State and spent five years with the Buckeyes. He signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft but was let go during final roster cuts.

He caught on with the Texans and spent the season on the practice squad. Houston brought him back on a futures deal for 2025 but cut him with an injury designation in August.

During his five-year college career, Johnson caught 26 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns while adding 44 carries for another 353 yards and a touchdown in 54 career games.