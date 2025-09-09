Bengals Signing DE Isaiah Foskey

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Bengals are signing former Saints DE Isaiah Foskey to their practice squad.

Foskey drew interest from the Colts and Bears as well after being let go.

Here’s an updated look at the Bengals’ practice squad:

Foskey, 24, was a Consensus All-American in 2022 for the Fighting Irish. The Saints used the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft on him.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $8,734,721 rookie contract that includes a $3,352,524 signing bonus when he was among the Saints’ final roster cuts.

In 2024, Foskey appeared in 17 games for the Saints and recorded 16 tackles.