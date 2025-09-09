Bengals Signing DE Isaiah Foskey

By
Tony Camino
-

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Bengals are signing former Saints DE Isaiah Foskey to their practice squad.

"<strongFoskey drew interest from the Colts and Bears as well after being let go.

Here’s an updated look at the Bengals’ practice squad:

  1. RB Gary Brightwell
  2. OT Andrew Coker
  3. CB Jalen Davis
  4. LB Joe Giles-Harris
  5. G Jaxson Kirkland
  6. CB Bralyn Lux
  7. C Seth McLaughlin
  8. RB Kendall Milton
  9. WR Jordan Moore
  10. LB Maema Njongmeta
  11. DE Isaiah Thomas
  12. WR Isaiah Williams
  13. QB Brett Rypien
  14. T Javon Foster
  15. DB Russ Yeast
  16. NT Mike Pennel
  17. DE Isaiah Foskey

Foskey, 24, was a Consensus All-American in 2022 for the Fighting Irish. The Saints used the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft on him. 

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $8,734,721 rookie contract that includes a $3,352,524 signing bonus when he was among the Saints’ final roster cuts. 

In 2024, Foskey appeared in 17 games for the Saints and recorded 16 tackles.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply