Bengals Signing DE Isaiah Foskey

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Bengals are signing former Saints DE Isaiah Foskey to their practice squad.
Foskey drew interest from the Colts and Bears as well after being let go.
Here’s an updated look at the Bengals’ practice squad:
- RB Gary Brightwell
- OT Andrew Coker
- CB Jalen Davis
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- G Jaxson Kirkland
- CB Bralyn Lux
- C Seth McLaughlin
- RB Kendall Milton
- WR Jordan Moore
- LB Maema Njongmeta
- DE Isaiah Thomas
- WR Isaiah Williams
- QB Brett Rypien
- T Javon Foster
- DB Russ Yeast
- NT Mike Pennel
- DE Isaiah Foskey
Foskey, 24, was a Consensus All-American in 2022 for the Fighting Irish. The Saints used the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft on him.
He was entering the third year of a four-year, $8,734,721 rookie contract that includes a $3,352,524 signing bonus when he was among the Saints’ final roster cuts.
In 2024, Foskey appeared in 17 games for the Saints and recorded 16 tackles.
