Bears & Eagles Hosting DE Isaiah Foskey For Workouts

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Bears are expected to host former Saints DE Isaiah Foskey for a workout this week.

Zenitz adds Foskey is set to work out with the Eagles next week as well.

Foskey, 24, was a Consensus All-American in 2022 for the Fighting Irish. The Saints used the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft on him.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $8,734,721 rookie contract that includes a $3,352,524 signing bonus when he was among the Saints’ final roster cuts.

In 2024, Foskey appeared in 17 games for the Saints and recorded 16 tackles.