Bengals Signing DL Larry Ogunjobi

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are signing DT Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year contract for the 2021 season.

Ogunjobi, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.90 million contract and made a base salary of $997,794 for the 2020 season.

Ogunjobi was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career this offseason.

In 2020, Larry Ogunjobi appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

