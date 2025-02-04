Bengals Signing WR Mitchell Tinsley To Futures Deal

Jay Morrison reports the Bengals are signing WR Mitchell Tinsley to a reserve/futures contract.

The following is an updated list of Cincinnati’s current reserve/futures deals for 2025:

CB Micah Abraham HB Gary Brightwell CB Nate Brooks WR Cole Burgess OT Andrew Coker DE Raymond Johnson III S PJ Jules S Jaylen Key G Tashawn Manning WR Kendric Pryor LB Craig Young WR Mitchell Tinsley

Tinsley, 25, signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State following the 2023 draft. He was let go after training camp this past season and remained on the practice squad for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Tinsley appeared in two games for the Commanders.