Bengals Signing WR Mitchell Tinsley To Futures Deal

Jay Morrison reports the Bengals are signing WR Mitchell Tinsley to a reserve/futures contract.
The following is an updated list of Cincinnati’s current reserve/futures deals for 2025:
- CB Micah Abraham
- HB Gary Brightwell
- CB Nate Brooks
- WR Cole Burgess
- OT Andrew Coker
- DE Raymond Johnson III
- S PJ Jules
- S Jaylen Key
- G Tashawn Manning
- WR Kendric Pryor
- LB Craig Young
- WR Mitchell Tinsley
Tinsley, 25, signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State following the 2023 draft. He was let go after training camp this past season and remained on the practice squad for the 2024 season.
In 2023, Tinsley appeared in two games for the Commanders.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!