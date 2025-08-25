Bengals Sign DE Trey Hendrickson To New One-Year, $30M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bengals and star DE Trey Hendrickson are closing in on a new contract extension.

Adam Schefter reports that Hendrickson’s new contract is worth $30 million for the 2025 season, which is a $14 million raise.

According to Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson’s new contract will make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid defenders in 2025. Rapoport says that Hendrickson’s new deal is a “one-year solution.”

Hendrickson will now be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

This had turned into a full saga over the last several months with Hendrickson holding out of practice and going public about a new extension.

The Bengals appeared to be dragging their feet for most of the offseason and Hendrickson eventually requested a trade out of Cincinnati. However, talks reportedly picked up in recent days and it looks like they were able to settle on a temporary solution.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.