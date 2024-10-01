Bengals Waive P Brad Robbins

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have waived P Brad Robbins.

The team just brought him off injured reserve yesterday but his replacement, P Ryan Rehkow, has been playing well, leading Cincinnati to cut bait with their starter from last year.

Robbins, 25, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.553 million rookie contract that included a $133,332 signing bonus.

In 2023, Robbins appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and punted 76 times with a 44.3 average, five touchbacks and 20 kicks placed inside the 20.