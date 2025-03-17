Bengals Working To Re-Sign DE Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati recently re-signed WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to mega-extensions that combine to nearly $70 million a year, which is thought to come at the cost of keeping DE Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson was granted permission to seek a trade this offseason and the Bengals reportedly want a first-round pick and more to move the pass rusher to avoid paying him a new deal that would likely amass $30 million per year.

Despite the big money committed to the receivers, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Bengals are working to re-sign Hendrickson, and “discussions are ongoing” between the two sides.

Keeping Hendrickson on a massive deal would further increase how important it will be for Cincinnati to nail their draft picks to offset the stars’ cost with legitimate contributors on rookie deals.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass defenses.

