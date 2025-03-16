BREAKING: Bengals Sign Both Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins To Extensions

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have told him that they’ve agreed to contract extensions with Cincinnati.

According to Schultz, Chase receives a four-year, $161 million contract with $112 million guaranteed, which makes him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

Schultz adds that Chase is under team control for the next five years at $182.816 million.

Higgins meanwhile signs a four-year, $115 million contract with the first two years guaranteed and can be worth $30 million per year with incentives. Higgins is now a top-five highest-paid receiver and the highest-paid No. 2 receiver in NFL history.

Recent reports mentioned that the Bengals had made serious progress with both players regarding long-term extension and it looks like they were able to close both deals and keep their offensive core together.

Chase, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and a unanimous All-American during his sophomore season. He opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the pandemic. The Bengals took Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is in the fourth year of a four-year, $30,819,642 contract with the Bengals that included a $19,774,285 signing bonus. The Bengals picked up a fifth-year option on him worth $21.816 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Chase appeared in 17 games for the Bengals and caught 127 passes on 175 targets for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, winning the NFL triple crown by leading the league in catches, yards and touchdowns.

Higgins, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He finished the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him, which cost the team around $21.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Higgins appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded 73 receptions on 109 targets for 911 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.