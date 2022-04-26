Bilal Powell Signs One-Day Contract To Retire With Jets

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that veteran RB Bilal Powell has signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the franchise.

Powell, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets back in 2011. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $11.25 million deal that included $6 million guaranteed with the Jets back in 2016.

Powell finished out his three-year deal in and returned to New York on a one-year, $1.02 million agreement for 2019. He has been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent before returning to the Jets during the 2020 season.

For his career, Powell appeared in 109 games for the Jets and rushed for 3,675 yards on 850 (4.3 YPC) to go along with 211 receptions for 1600 yards receiving and 20 total touchdowns over the course of nine seasons.