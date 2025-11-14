Bill Belichick Issues Statement Saying He Won’t Entertain NFL Jobs

UNC HC Bill Belichick issued a statement Friday evening that he won’t pursue an NFL job during the next coaching cycle.

Here’s the full statement:

“I have great respect and genuinely care for the New York Giants organization and both the Mara and Tisch families. The New York Giants played an important role in my life and in my coaching journey. It was a privilege for me to work for the Mara family and be a member of Coach Parcells’ staff for over a decade. However, despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies.

“Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC Football program has not waivered. We have tremendous support from the university, our alumni, and the entire Carolina community. My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players, and build a program that makes Tar Heel fans proud.

“We’re on to Wake Forest.”

There has been speculation already about Belichick possibly having interest in the Giants’ vacancy, considering his ties to the franchise. However, it remains to be seen whether the Giants would seriously entertain hiring him as their next head coach, given that he found limited interest last year.

Belichick is likely getting a head of the coaching cycle while making it clear to his players he intends to be back in 2026.

Belichick, 72, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick won six Super Bowls in 24 years in New England before being let go at the end of the 2023 season.

Belichick chose to pursue a move to college football and was hired as the head coach at North Carolina heading into the 2025 season.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.