Bill Belichick Regarding Potential NFL Interest: ‘Nothing’s Changed’

There have been reports about some recent interest from NFL teams in speaking with North Carolina HC Bill Belichick on an exploratory basis regarding head coaching jobs.

However, Belichick addressed the rumors during an appearance on the “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray.

“Nothing’s changed,” Belichick said when asked if he is interested in returning to the NFL. “I’m where I was a month ago. I’m here at North Carolina. I really appreciate the love and support that we’ve gotten from the community down here, from the school, from Chancellor Roberts, the ADs, Bubba Cunningham, Steve Newmark, working with Mike Lombardi and our staff here. We’re building a good program and I’m excited about the direction we’re headed in.”

Josina Anderson previously reported that her understanding is Belichick still has top brass fond of him in Atlanta, New York and Cleveland.

No reports since then have suggested that Belichick is a serious candidate for any of these jobs. However, it’s possible something could change.

Belichick, 73, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991, and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000, but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick won six Super Bowls in 24 years in New England before being let go at the end of the 2023 season.

Belichick chose to pursue a move to college football and was hired as the head coach at North Carolina heading into the 2025 season.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more news on Belichick and HC vacancies as the news becomes available.