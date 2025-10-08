Bill Belichick Says He’s ‘Fully Committed To UNC Football’

Bill Belichick issued a statement Wednesday evening saying that he’s “fully committed” to the University of North Carolina, despite the recent reports about buyout negotiations.

The University also included a statement saying that Belichick has their full support:

Statements from Carolina Athletics. pic.twitter.com/g8zn6WoxTW — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) October 9, 2025

Ollie Connolly, who was one of the first to initially report on the mutual interest between Belichick and North Carolina last year, says the two sides have discussed buyout options. He mentioned Belichick is open to triggering his $1 million buyout if he can find a landing spot with another team or media outfit.

24/7 Sports’ Andrew Jones reported this morning that UNC had “potential exit strategy discussions” and there have been “preliminary conversations” about the idea of firing Belichick.

WRAL’s Pat Welter also reported that — in addition to a poor locker room environment — there are recruiting violations the school is looking into.

If the school fired Belichick, his buyout would be $20 million, but Connolly says the violations were expected to spark a compromise and for Belichick to accept a lower buyout.

Connolly added that some of Belichick’s coaches and staff have spoken to other schools expected to be in the CFP Playoff about taking roles, and some believe there will be a change in the next two weeks.

Some told him Belichick’s communications have been “weird” and “distant” in recent weeks, and some coaches couldn’t reach him during the bye week. Another coach said, “the rats are leaving the ship.”

Belichick, 72, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick won six Super Bowls in 24 years in New England before being let go at the end of the 2023 season.

Belichick chose to pursue a move to college football and was hired as the head coach at North Carolina heading into the 2025 season.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on Belichick as the news is available.