Bill Belichick Still Open To NFL Jobs?

This past week, North Carolina HC Bill Belichick released a statement saying he was committed to the Tar Heels and would not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says regardless of that statement, Belichick could still be in play for NFL openings, but it would have to be on his terms.

Pelissero explains that Belichick went through the standard coaching interview process with the Falcons after he was let go by New England, but was surprised and embarrassed when Atlanta passed over him to hire HC Raheem Morris.

He stresses if Belichick returns to the NFL, people close to him say it will “happen in the dead of night” and behind the scenes, with a team checking all the boxes the NFL requires for a head coaching search and then offering the job to Belichick.

Pelissero adds one team has done initial homework on Belichick and his situation at North Carolina. The Titans and Giants are the two teams with vacancies so far. Belichick has strong historical connections to the Giants but the two sides have reportedly had no contact.

The Tar Heels lost by double digits for the fourth time this season over the weekend, dropping to Wake Forest by a score of 28-12, and are just 4-6 on the season.

Belichick, 72, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick won six Super Bowls in 24 years in New England before being let go at the end of the 2023 season.

Belichick chose to pursue a move to college football and was hired as the head coach at North Carolina heading into the 2025 season.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.