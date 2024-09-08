Bill Belichick Turned Down Interest In Rams DC Vacancy This Offseason, Seeking HC Job In 2025

According to Adam Schefter, former Patriots HC Bill Belichick turned down interest from the Rams about their defensive coordinator job this offseason.

Instead, Belichick — who also turned down a job offer from the 49ers to join their defensive staff — is staying busy with half a dozen various media commitments this coming season.

But Schefter says Belichick still has his eyes on a return to coaching and will look to land a head coaching job in 2025. Schefter notes Belichick plans to be picky but people who know him say it’s clear he wants to get back on the sidelines with a team.

The future Hall of Fame coach interviewed with the Falcons this past offseason after leaving New England and was thought to be the frontrunner for the position. But Atlanta hired HC Raheem Morris and Belichick was shut out of the remaining vacancies.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on Belichick as the news is available.