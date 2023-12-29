Bills Activating DT DaQuan Jones From Injured Reserve

Bills HC Sean McDermott said they are activating DT DaQuan Jones from injured reserve ahead of Week 17 against the Patriots, per Chris Brown of OneBillsLive.

He’s been out since October with a torn pectoral and was designated to return in recent weeks.

Jones, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.675 million contract and made a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season.

After testing the open market, Jones returned to the Titans on a three-year, $21 million deal. From there, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Panthers for the 2021 season and a two-year, $14 million contract with the Bills in 2022.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in five games for the Bills and recorded 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.