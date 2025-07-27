Bills Activating TE Dawson Knox & WR Laviska Shenault

The Bills announced on Sunday that they have activated TE Dawson Knox and WR Laviska Shenault.
Knox, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Ole Miss. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year deal worth $53.6 million that included more than $31 million in guarantees.
Knox is due a base salary of $10.91 million for the 2025 season.
In 2024, Knox appeared in 16 games for the Bills and caught 22 passes for 311 yards receiving and one touchdown.
