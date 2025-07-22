Bills Announce Five Moves Including Cutting P Jake Camarda

The Buffalo Bills announced they have cut P Jake Camarda and UDFA WR Kelly Akharaiyi on Tuesday.

The Bills have signed WR David White & TE Matt Sokol. P Jake Camarda & WR Kelly Akharaiyi have been released. More info on White & Sokol (pronounced so-kull) ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LPKVqNMLE4 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) July 22, 2025

The moves freed up space for WR David White and TE Matt Sokol to join the roster.

In addition, the Bills activated third-round DE Landon Jackson from the active/PUP list.

Camarda, 26, was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2021 and a third-team All-American in 2020 for Georgia. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Bucs in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $4,340,319 that also included a signing bonus of $680,319 when Tampa Bay waived him during the season. He later caught on with the Bills on a futures contract for 2025.

In 2024, Camarda appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and punted 13 times with a 45.3 average, no touchbacks and five kicks placed inside the 20.