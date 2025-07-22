Bills Announce Five Moves Including Cutting P Jake Camarda

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Buffalo Bills announced they have cut P Jake Camarda and UDFA WR Kelly Akharaiyi on Tuesday. 

The moves freed up space for WR David White and TE Matt Sokol to join the roster. 

In addition, the Bills activated third-round DE Landon Jackson from the active/PUP list. 

Camarda, 26, was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2021 and a third-team All-American in 2020 for Georgia. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Bucs in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

He was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $4,340,319 that also included a signing bonus of $680,319 when Tampa Bay waived him during the season. He later caught on with the Bills on a futures contract for 2025.

In 2024, Camarda appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and punted 13 times with a 45.3 average, no touchbacks and five kicks placed inside the 20. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply