Bills Announce Four Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed DT Phidarian Mathis from the practice squad to the active roster, signed DE Kingsley Jonathan and DB Te’Cory Couch to the practice squad, and released LB Jimmy Ciarlo from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Mathis, 27, was a second-round pick by the Commanders out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $7.5 million rookie deal, with a base salary of $1,046,199 in 2024, when Washington waived him in December; he was then claimed by the Jets.

He is now joining his third NFL team after being let go by New York. He’s bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad this season.

In 2025, Mathis has appeared in one game for the Bills and recorded two tackles.