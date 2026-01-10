Bills Announced Four Moves, Placed WR Joshua Palmer On IR

The Bills announced four roster moves on Saturday, placing WR Joshua Palmer on injured reserve.

The team also signed LB Baylon Spector to their active roster and elevated RB Frank Gore Jr. and DE Andre Jones Jr.

Palmer, 26, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and led the Vols in receiving yards in 2020. The Chargers selected Palmer with the No. 77 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Palmer finished the final year of a four-year, $5,033,459 contract that included a $1,020,697 signing bonus and was testing the market when he signed a three-year deal worth $36 million.

In 2025, Palmer appeared in 12 games for the Bills and recorded 22 receptions for 303 yards and no touchdowns.