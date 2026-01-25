Bills Aren’t Interested In Bill Belichick

According to Pro Football Talk, the Bills have not indicated any interest in North Carolina HC Bill Belichick for their head coaching vacancy.

Belichick’s name hasn’t come up for any of the current NFL openings even though there were 10 of them this cycle.

That’s not necessarily a surprise given how this past year went at North Carolina, with poor results on the field and far too many headlines for things off of it.

For his part, Belichick has maintained that nothing has changed regarding his plans to stay at North Carolina and build a program there.

Belichick, 73, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991, and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000, but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick won six Super Bowls in 24 years in New England before being let go at the end of the 2023 season.

Belichick chose to pursue a move to college football and was hired as the head coach at North Carolina heading into the 2025 season.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on Belichick as the news is available.