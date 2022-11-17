Bills Claim LB A.J. Klein Off Waivers, Place WR Jake Kumerow On IR

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that they’ve claimed veteran LB A.J. Klein off of waivers from the Bears and placed WR Jake Kumerow on Injured Reserve.

Klein, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,351,300 contract before signing on with the Saints in 2017.

After three years in New Orleans, the Bills signed Klein to a three-year, $18 million deal when he tested the free-agent market in 2020. Buffalo opted to release him this past March.

Klein caught on with the Giants’ practice squad in October but was signed away by the Ravens. He was traded to the Bears at the deadline but was just recently waived.

In 2022, Klein has appeared in two games for the Ravens and two games for the Bills. He’s recorded five total tackles and one tackle for loss.