Bills Claimed S Darnell Savage Off Waivers From Commanders

The Buffalo Bills claimed S Darnell Savage off waivers from the Commanders on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

This comes after Buffalo placed CB Darius Slay on the reserve/did not report list. Savage, meanwhile, was granted his request to be released by the Commanders yesterday.

Savage, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019 out of Maryland. Green Bay elected to trade up with the Seahawks to acquire him and exchanged their No. 30, No. 114 and No. 118 picks for the right to draft him.

Savage played through the final year of his four-year, $12,517,692 rookie contract that included a $7,123,776 signing bonus. Green Bay picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season at a cost of $7.9 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars later signed Savage to a three-year, $21 million contract in 2024. He was in the second year of that deal when the Jaguars released him after just a couple of games. Savage signed with the Commanders a week later.

In 2025, Savage has appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and Commanders and recorded 16 tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble.