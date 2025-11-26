Bills Cut WR Elijah Moore

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they’ve waived veteran WR Elijah Moore.
Roster Move: Released WR Elijah Moore.
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 26, 2025
This comes just a day after the Bills officially signed WR Brandin Cooks to a contract.
Moore, 25, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020 when the Jets drafted him with pick No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft.
Moore signed a four-year deal worth $8,940,427 million with a $3,862,129 million signing bonus. He was traded to the Browns for a third-round pick in March 2023 and became an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.
The Bills singed Moore to a one-year deal in March.
In 2025, Moore has appeared in nine games for the Bills and caught nine passes for 112 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!