Bills Cutting P Sam Martin

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills are releasing P Sam Martin.

He adds the two sides had discussions about a reworked deal but weren’t able to agree on a new contract.

Buffalo will bank $1.9 million in cap space to reallocate, per Over The Cap, while Martin can explore his market right away.

Martin, 35, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016.

He finished his contract before signing a three-year, $7.05 million deal with the Broncos in 2020. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Bills on a one-year deal.

Buffalo re-signed Martin to a three-year, $7.5 million contract in 2023.

In 2024, Martin appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and punted 54 times with a 46.7 average, five touchbacks and 25 kicks placed inside the 20.