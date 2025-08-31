Bills DT DeWayne Carter Will Miss Season With Torn Achilles

Jordan Schultz reports that Bills DT DeWayne Carter suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon and will miss the entire 2025 season.

You can expect the Bills to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and replace him on the roster with another player.

Carter, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Bills in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Duke.

He’s currently entering the second year of a four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract.

In 2024, Carter has appeared in seven games and recorded 14 tackles and one pass defense in three starts.

We will have more news on Carter as it becomes available.