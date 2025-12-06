Bills Elevate DE Morgan Fox & LB Baylon Spector

The Bills announced Saturday that they are elevating DE Morgan Fox and LB Baylon Spector for Week 14.

Fox, 31, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2016. He was unfortunately among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Rams later signed Fox to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster. Los Angeles re-signed Fox to a one-year deal before he joined the Panthers on a two-year deal in 2021. He was cut loose after just one season.

The Chargers brought Fox back on two consecutive one-year contracts. He then signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal with the Falcons but was cut before playing a snap in 2025.

In 2024, Fox appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one pass defense.