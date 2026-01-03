Bills Elevated DE Matt Judon & LB Keonta Jenkins

The Bills elevated DE Matt Judon and LB Keonta Jenkins ahead of the team’s final regular-season game.

Judon, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots. He was entering the final year of that deal when he was traded to Atlanta prior to the 2024 season in exchange for a third-round pick.

The Dolphins signed Judon to a one-year contract this past August, but he was waived and quickly worked out for the Bills soon after.

In 2025, Judon has appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 19 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks, and one pass deflection.