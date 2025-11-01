Bills Elevating DT Phidarian Mathis & CB Dane Jackson

The Bills announced that they have elevated DT Phidarian Mathis and CB Dane Jackson from their practice squad.

Mathis, 27, was a second-round pick by the Commanders out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $7.5 million rookie deal, with a base salary of $1,046,199 in 2024, when Washington waived him in December; he was then claimed by the Jets.

He is now joining his third NFL team after being let go by New York.

In 2025, Mathis has appeared in one game for the Bills and recorded two tackles.