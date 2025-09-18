Bills Elevating Two Players For Thursday Night Football

Joe Buscaglia reports the Bills are elevating DT Zion Logue and LB Keonta Jenkins from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for Thursday night against the Dolphins.

Logue, 24, was a sixth-round pick of the Falcons in the 2024 draft out of Georiga. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract through 2027.

Logue was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp before re-signing to Atlanta’s practice squad.

Buffalo signed Logue off the Falcons’ practice squad to their active roster in October and re-signed him to a futures deal after the season. He re-signed to the practice squad after being among the final roster cuts.

In 2025, Logue has appeared in one game for the Bills and recorded one total tackle, 0.5 sacks and a pass defended.