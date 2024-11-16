Bills Elevating Two Players

According to Joe Buscaglia, the Bills are elevating TE Zach Davidson and OT Richard Gouraige from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 11.

Davidson, 26, was a fifth-round pick to the Vikings out of Central Missouri St. in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of training camp.

He caught on to the practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in January 2022. Minnesota let Davidson go again in 2022 and he caught on with the Bills’ practice squad after.

Davidson has yet to appear in an NFL game.