Bills Expect To Pick Up TE Dalton Kincaid’s Fifth-Year Option

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid has one more year on his rookie contract, but he also has a fifth-year option for 2027 that the team has to decide on this offseason.
Although a decision doesn’t have to be made for a couple of months, Bills GM Brandon Beane was pretty up front when talking about Kincaid’s fifth-year option.
“I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t pick that up,” Beane said, via Lance Lysowski.
Per OverTheCap.com, Kincaid’s fifth-year option for 2027 is projected to cost $8,752,000. He’s scheduled to carry a cap number of $4,272,240 in 2026.
Kincaid, 26, spent two years at San Diego before transferring to Utah. He was twice named third-team All-American, once at San Diego and once at Utah, and was honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2021.
The Bills selected him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $14,490,995 rookie contract that includes a $7,538,906 signing bonus.
In 2025, Kincaid appeared in 12 games for the Bills and recorded 39 receptions on 49 targets for 571 yards (14.6 YPC) and five touchdowns.
