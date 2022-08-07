Bills Extend FB Reggie Gilliam For Two Years

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bills have extended FB Reggie Gilliam on a two-year contract.

He adds the deal has a maximum value of $5.2 million. Gilliam was set to be a restricted free agent in 2023, so this likely includes what the tender would have been.

Gilliam, 24, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2020. He managed to make the roster each of his first two seasons and was entering the final year of his three-year, $2.3 million contract in 2022.

In 2021, Gilliam appeared in 16 games for the Bills and caught three passes on five targets for 23 yards. He added three carries for three yards. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 3 fullback out of six qualifying players.