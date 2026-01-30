Bills Hiring Broncos Assistant Pete Carmichael For OC Role

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bills are hiring Broncos senior offensive assistant Pete Carmichael Jr. to be the OC on new HC Joe Brady’s staff.

It’s worth noting Carmichael and Brady worked together in New Orleans from 2017 to 2018.

Carmichael, 54, began his coaching career back in 1994 at New Hampshire. His first NFL coaching experience came with the Browns in 2000 when he was hired as their TEs coach.

Carmichael worked for Washington and the Chargers before being hired by the Saints as their QBs coach in 2006. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 and has remained in the post through 2023 when he was hired as an offensive assistant by the Broncos on Sean Payton’s staff.

In 2023, the Saints ranked No. 14 in total offense, No. 11 in passing yards, No. 21 in rushing yards, and No. 9 in scoring.