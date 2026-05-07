Bills Hosted Free Agent DE Mike Danna For Visit

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Bills hosted free agent DE Michael Danna for a visit recently.

Danna, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.55 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Danna was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2024 when he a three-year, $24 million with Kansas City. Kansas City then released Danna following the 2025 season.

In 2025, Danna appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 25 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one pass defended.