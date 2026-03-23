Bills Hosted OL Austin Corbett For Visit

The Buffalo Bills hosted free agent OL Austin Corbett for a visit on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

He can play both guard and center, and the Bills could use more depth at both spots.

Corbett, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $7,518,394 that included a $3,547,924 signing bonus.

The Browns then traded Corbett to the Rams in 2019 in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. He played out the rest of his rookie deal in Los Angeles.

As an unrestricted free agent, Corbett signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Panthers in 2022. He re-signed with Carolina on a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2025, Corbett appeared in 13 games and made 11 starts for the Panthers between guard and center.