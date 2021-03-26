Bills Hosting S Sean Davis On A Visit

Adam Schefter reports that Steelers’ free-agent safety Sean Davis is visiting with the Bills on Friday.

Davis, 27, was drafted in the second round out of Maryland by the Steelers in 2016. He played out the final year of a four-year contract worth $4,086,976 before signing a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.

From there, Davis was released at the start of the 2020 season and eventually returned to the Steelers.

In 2020, Davis appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 12 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.