Bills Inquired About Chris Olave Trade, Saints Still Expected To Retain Him

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Bills were among the teams that recently inquired about a trade for Saints WR Chris Olave.

However, Russini says that New Orleans is still expected to retain Olave, despite the trade interest.

The Saints and Olave are reportedly still negotiating a potential extension and reports have said for weeks now that he’s the least likely of the team’s receivers to get moved before the deadline next week.

As for the Bills, they continue to search for receiver help along with some other teams around the league. The cost appears to be pretty high for receivers right now, so it remains to be seen if any will get trade.

Olave, 25, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave was entering the final year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that included a $11,195,909 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $15.49 million guaranteed for 2026.

In 2025, Olave has appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught 44 passes on 71 targets for 440 yards receiving and three touchdowns.