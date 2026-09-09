Bills Inquired About Myles Garrett Same Day He Was Traded To Rams

According to Netflix’s Tom Pelissero, the Bills had been keeping tabs on the trade market for DE Myles Garrett and called the Browns the day they got wind that he was about to be traded to the Rams.

Ultimately Los Angeles’ willingness to include DE Jared Verse in the deal meant that the Bills couldn’t really beat the Rams’ offer. However, this does show that they’re still interested in potentially improving their pass rush.

Garrett, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

Cleveland signed him to a record four-year, $160 million contract extension, including $123.5 million in guaranteed money. He was entering the second year of his contract, and will now average $40.8 million per year under his reworked deal.

In 2025, Garrett appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 60 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pass defended.