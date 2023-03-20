Bills Interested In DT Poona Ford

According to Ryan Talbot, the Buffalo Bills have expressed interest in Seahawks free agent DT Poona Ford.

Ford, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Seahawks and managed to make the active roster his first three seasons in the league.

Ford returned to the Seahawks in 2021 on a two-year contract worth around $14 million. He’s testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2020, Ford appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 40 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

In 2022, Ford appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 35 tackles, three sacks and two pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.