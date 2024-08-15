Bills LB Matt Milano Out Indefinitely After Undergoing Bicep Surgery

According to Adam Schefter, Bills LB Matt Milano underwent surgery after suffering a torn bicep and will miss extended time.

Schefter notes the Bills hope Milano could possibly return by December, which would mean his misses the majority of the season. He’ll be placed on injured reserve in the near future.

It’s an unfortunate turn for Milano after landing on injured reserve to end last season. This time it’s a different issue than the severe knee injury he suffered in October of last year.

Milano, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Milano was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed. He was due base salaries of $9.25 million over each of the final two years of the deal when he signed another two-year extension.

In 2023, Milano appeared in five games for the Bills and recorded 30 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions and two pass deflections.