Bills LB Terrel Bernard Believed To Have Suffered Ankle Sprain

Bills LB Terrel Bernard is believed to have suffered an ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport adds that Bernard’s X-Ray’s came back negative. This is welcome news for the team as it appeared that Bernard could have potentially suffered a serious injury.

He was carted off the field and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Bernard, 24, was a three-year starter at Baylor. He was selected with the No. 89 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 draft by the Bills.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,131,432 contract with the Bills that includes a $911,951 signing bonus.

In 2023, Bernard has appeared in and started all 17 games for the Bills. He’s tallied 143 total tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, five passes defended and three interceptions.