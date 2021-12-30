Bills Make Four Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced four roster moves on Thursday, including activating OL Cody Ford, CB Cam Lewis, and TE Quentin Morris from the COVID-19 list. The team also released RB Antonio Williams from their practice squad.

Ford, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2019. He is currently in the third year of his four-year, $7.5 million rookie contract.

In 2021, Ford appeared in 13 games, making seven starts for the Bills at guard.